Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Iran,
Islamic Republic Of
Sutradara
Jafar Panahi
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.0/
10from
4,413users
Diterbitkan
06 June 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
3 Faces (2018)
Filmmaker Jafar Panahi and actor Behnaz Jafari travel to a tiny village after receiving a plea for help from a girl whose family has forbidden her from studying acting. Amusing encounters abound, but they soon discover that the local hospitality is rivaled by the desire to protect old traditions.
Jafar Panahi
Behnaz Jafari, Jafar Panahi, Marziyeh Rezaei, Maedeh Erteghaei, Narges Del Aram
tt8269552