Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Anne Reid,
Crystal Clarke,
Dominic Rowan,
Eleanor Bron,
Emma Fielding,
Eve Best,
Harry Lister Smith,
Meg Coombs,
Paul Rider,
Phoebe Fildes
Sutradara
Dominic Dromgoole
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
7/
10from
36users
Diterbitkan
28 November 2017
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Woman of No Importance (2017)
Olivier award-winner Eve Best (A Moon for the Misbegotten and Hedda Gabler) and BAFTA-nominated actress Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) star in this new classically staged production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy directed by Dominic Dromgoole, former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe. The first play from the Classic Spring Theatre Company’s Oscar Wilde Season, A Woman of No Importance will be captured live for cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret. First performed in 1893, Oscar Wilde’s marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama satirised the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class, creating a vivid new theatrical voice which still resonates today.
