IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 2,569 users

Diterbitkan 24 March 2010

Oleh mamat

All That Glitters (2010)

Best friends Ely and Lila share everything together, including their dream of a life beyond the Paris suburb they’ve lived in since childhood. One night they venture into the capital and meet a pair of wealthy young friends at a night club. Ashamed of their working-class background, and seeing an opportunity to escape, Ely and Lila begin to lie their way into this glamorous new world. Falling deeper into their web of lies, the young women begin to lose sight of themselves as their friendship is pushed to the limit.

Géraldine Nakache, Hervé Mimran

Leïla Bekhti, Géraldine Nakache, Audrey Lamy, Virginie Ledoyen, Linh-Dan Pham, Simon Buret, Daniel Cohen, Manu Payet, Ferjria Deliba, Alexandre Castagnetti, Clément Marchand, Nader Boussandel, Ary Abittan, Michel Vedette, Sabrina Ouazani, Jeanne Ferron, Sébastien Castro, Lucie Bourdeu, Pascal Demolon, Pascal Loison

tt1587877