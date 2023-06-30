  1. Home
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

16,521

users

Diterbitkan

14 January 2008

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

At 14, best friends Robb Reiner and Lips made a pact to rock together forever. Their band, Anvil, hailed as the “demi-gods of Canadian metal” influenced a musical generation that includes Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. Following a calamitous European tour, Lips and Robb, now in their fifties, set off to record their 13th album in one last attempt to fulfill their boyhood dreams.
Sacha Gervasi
Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow, Robb Reiner, Kevin Goocher, Glenn Gyorffy, William Howell, Tiziana Arrigoni

Diterbitkan

Juli 1, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

