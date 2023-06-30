IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 16,521 users

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

At 14, best friends Robb Reiner and Lips made a pact to rock together forever. Their band, Anvil, hailed as the “demi-gods of Canadian metal” influenced a musical generation that includes Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. Following a calamitous European tour, Lips and Robb, now in their fifties, set off to record their 13th album in one last attempt to fulfill their boyhood dreams.

Sacha Gervasi

Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow, Robb Reiner, Kevin Goocher, Glenn Gyorffy, William Howell, Tiziana Arrigoni

