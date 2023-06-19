IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 2,256 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 2016

Oleh mamat

Back to Mom’s (2016)

At 40, Stephanie loses her job and is forced to move back in with her mother. She is welcomed with open arms to the joys of overheated apartment, Francis Cabrel playing on loop, Scrabble games and precious motherly advice on how to behave at the table and live her life.

Eric Lavaine

Alexandra Lamy, Josiane Balasko, Mathilde Seigner, Philippe Lefebvre, Jérôme Commandeur, Didier Flamand, Cécile Rebboah, Guilaine Londez, Patrick Bosso, Marc Fayet, Amandine Maugy, Sophie Garagnon, Renaud Roussel

tt5115024