Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bad Day on the Block (1997) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Charlie Sheen,
Chelsea Russo,
David Andrews,
David Hewlett,
Dawnn Lewis,
John Ratzenberger,
Keone Young,
Mare Winningham,
Michelle Moffett,
Noah Fleiss
Sutradara
Craig R. Baxley
IMDb
5.3/
10from
1,908users
Diterbitkan
22 August 1997
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bad Day on the Block (1997)
The heat is at record highs, the air conditioner is broken, the milk has gone bad, the repairman can’t find the house… and then there’s the neighbor. Lyle Wilder, a celebrated firefighter, whose scorn for the young Braverton family next door turns to outright assault as his heroic exterior begins to unravel from the inside.
Craig R. Baxley
Charlie Sheen, Mare Winningham, David Andrews, Noah Fleiss, Chelsea Russo, John Ratzenberger, Dawnn Lewis, Keone Young, Reggie Jackson, David Hewlett, Michelle Moffett, Phillip Jarrett
tt0118670