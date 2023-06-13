IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 1,908 users

Bad Day on the Block (1997)

The heat is at record highs, the air conditioner is broken, the milk has gone bad, the repairman can’t find the house… and then there’s the neighbor. Lyle Wilder, a celebrated firefighter, whose scorn for the young Braverton family next door turns to outright assault as his heroic exterior begins to unravel from the inside.

Craig R. Baxley

Charlie Sheen, Mare Winningham, David Andrews, Noah Fleiss, Chelsea Russo, John Ratzenberger, Dawnn Lewis, Keone Young, Reggie Jackson, David Hewlett, Michelle Moffett, Phillip Jarrett

tt0118670