Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
America Young,
Angela Lee Sloan,
Cassandra Lee Morris,
Cassidy Naber,
Jabez Zuniga,
Johnny Yong Bosch,
Kirsten Day,
Madelyn Kratzer,
Melanie Minichino,
Natalie Lashkari
Sutradara
Ron Myrick
IMDb
5.5/
10from
217users
Diterbitkan
14 October 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)
Join Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world of Pacifica! In Barbie Mermaid Power™, Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from Dolphin Magic) to compete to be the underwater Power Keeper in a series of challenges designed to find their inner powers. Through these competitions, they discover whether they are mermaids of Earth, Air, Water, or Fire, all while making new animal and mermaid friends. In this fish-tale of friendship, adventure, and bravery, Barbie, Barbie, and family experience first-hand what it’s like to balance the worlds above and below the sea and learn a lesson in finding their inner powers along the way.
Ron Myrick
America Young, Tatiana Varria, Kirsten Day, Tiana Camacho, Melanie Minichino, Madelyn Kratzer, Johnny Yong Bosch, Vivian Lu, Natalie Lashkari, Cassandra Lee Morris, Cassidy Naber, Angela Lee Sloan, Jabez Zuniga
tt21933210