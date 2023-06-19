IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 417 users

Diterbitkan 14 September 1983

Oleh mamat

Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Yun Fei Yang is the viciously bullied orphan who takes on the unpleasant tasks at a formidable kung-fu school. Constantly mocked by the other students of the school, Yen counts as his only friend the daughter of the resident master. Any internal wrangling between the various members is put to one side when a swordsman from a rival clan reminds the master of the duel he must take part in once a decade. Unfortunately the defending clan chief is well aware that his rival is more powerful than himself. The expected defeat is further complicated when a wandering swordsman arrives on the scene and joins himself to the injured party, immediately adding to Yen’s woes.

Tony Lou Chun-Ku

Norman Chui, Tony Liu, Wang Yong, Leanne Liu, Alex Man, Chan Sze-Kai, Ku Kuan-Chung, Lo Meng, Kwan Fung, Yuen Qiu, Richard Yuen Tak, Wong Lik, Yeung Ching-Ching, Wilson Tong, Ngai Tim-Choi, Shum Lo, Wong Ching-Ho, Chan Shen, Hsiao Yu, Michael Tong Chun-Chung, Sun Chien, Lau Siu-Kwan, Chan Yuet-Yue, Chan Lau, Pak Sha-Lik, Yiu Man-Kei, Cheung Chok-Chow, Shum Lo, Lam Chi-Tai, Ngai Tim-Choi, Lui Tat, Wan Seung-Lam, Kong Long, Cheung Sek-Aau, Gam Tin-Chue

tt0078393