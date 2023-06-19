  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Bastard Swordsman (1983). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bastard Swordsman (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bastard Swordsman (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hong Kong

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

417

users

Diterbitkan

14 September 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Yun Fei Yang is the viciously bullied orphan who takes on the unpleasant tasks at a formidable kung-fu school. Constantly mocked by the other students of the school, Yen counts as his only friend the daughter of the resident master. Any internal wrangling between the various members is put to one side when a swordsman from a rival clan reminds the master of the duel he must take part in once a decade. Unfortunately the defending clan chief is well aware that his rival is more powerful than himself. The expected defeat is further complicated when a wandering swordsman arrives on the scene and joins himself to the injured party, immediately adding to Yen’s woes.
Tony Lou Chun-Ku
Norman Chui, Tony Liu, Wang Yong, Leanne Liu, Alex Man, Chan Sze-Kai, Ku Kuan-Chung, Lo Meng, Kwan Fung, Yuen Qiu, Richard Yuen Tak, Wong Lik, Yeung Ching-Ching, Wilson Tong, Ngai Tim-Choi, Shum Lo, Wong Ching-Ho, Chan Shen, Hsiao Yu, Michael Tong Chun-Chung, Sun Chien, Lau Siu-Kwan, Chan Yuet-Yue, Chan Lau, Pak Sha-Lik, Yiu Man-Kei, Cheung Chok-Chow, Shum Lo, Lam Chi-Tai, Ngai Tim-Choi, Lui Tat, Wan Seung-Lam, Kong Long, Cheung Sek-Aau, Gam Tin-Chue

Diterbitkan

Juni 19, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

Ganool Bastard Swordsman (1983)

INDOXXI Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Juragan21 Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Layar Kaca 21 Bastard Swordsman (1983)

LK21 Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Movieon21 Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Nonton Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Nonton Film Bastard Swordsman (1983)

Nonton Movie Bastard Swordsman (1983)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share