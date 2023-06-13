Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Box 507 (2002) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Alberto Murroni,
Ana Sanz,
Antonio Canal,
Antonio Mora,
Antonio Resines,
Dafne Fernández,
Domi del Postigo,
Emilio Hernandez,
Enrique Martínez,
Eva Gutierrez
Sutradara
Enrique Urbizu
IMDb
6.8/
10from
2,788users
Diterbitkan
23 August 2002
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Box 507 (2002)
Modesto, an honest and responsible professional, is a manager of a small bank branch in Costa del Sol. His daughter died in a forest fire which he had thought to be accidental. One day he wakes up in his bank, after being locked and dragged by unknown men, and finds out in a safety-deposit box that the fire was plotted. From that day on, he sets on a personal crusade for justice.
Enrique Urbizu
Antonio Resines, Jose Coronado, Dafne Fernández, Goya Toledo, Juan Fernández, Miriam Montilla, Sancho Gracia, Félix Álvarez, Javier Coromina, Antonio Mora, Jordi Amat, Sarina Röhr, Younes Bachir, Michele Nicholson, Eva Gutierrez, Jorge Calvo, Gerald Elflein, Miquel Gelabert, Domi del Postigo, Ana Sanz, Federico Untermann, Pilar López, Xavier Serrat, Karla Sofía Gascón, Alberto Murroni, Luciano Federico, Manuel Brun, Enrique Martínez, Ismael Martínez, Héctor Colomé, Antonio Canal, Paco Cambres, Emilio Hernandez, Lara Corrochano
tt0325145