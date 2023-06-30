  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hungary

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

83

users

Diterbitkan

23 December 1965

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Children’s Sicknesses (1965)

An action packed, brightly colored film depicting the adventures of a six-year-old boy attending school for the first time. He befriends a little girl, Zizi, who becomes his constant companion in a child’s world of discovery.
János Rózsa, Ferenc Kardos
István Géczy, Tündi Kassai, Rita Baranyai, Keres Emil, Judit Halász, Horváth Béla

Durasi

