Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Convenience Story (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Atsuko Maeda,
BIGZAM,
Eri Fuse,
Kiyohiko Shibukawa,
Ryô Iwamatsu,
Ryô Narita,
Sawako Fujima,
Seiji Rokkaku,
Sharar Lazima,
Tōru Kageyama
Sutradara
Satoshi Miki
IMDb
6.7/
10from
64users
Diterbitkan
01 August 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Convenience Story (2022)
Kato is an up-and-coming scriptwriter in the middle of a severe slump. He submits ideas for potential movies but makes no headway whatsoever, and spends his days downhearted and distressed. When he heads out to buy “Dog Man,” food for his lover’s beloved pooch Cerberus, one thing leads to another and he stumbles into “Ideal Mart,” a convenience store where he can find everything his heart desires. There, he encounters a mysterious married woman named Keiko, who gets his creative juices flowing again, but…
Satoshi Miki
Ryo Narita, Atsuko Maeda, Seiji Rokkaku, Yuki Katayama, Ryo Iwamatsu, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Eri Fuse, Yuya Matsuura, BIGZAM, Sawako Fujima, Yurie Oda, Tōru Kageyama, Sharar Lazima
tt22775702