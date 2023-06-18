IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 64 users

Diterbitkan 01 August 2022

Oleh LIN

Convenience Story (2022)

Kato is an up-and-coming scriptwriter in the middle of a severe slump. He submits ideas for potential movies but makes no headway whatsoever, and spends his days downhearted and distressed. When he heads out to buy “Dog Man,” food for his lover’s beloved pooch Cerberus, one thing leads to another and he stumbles into “Ideal Mart,” a convenience store where he can find everything his heart desires. There, he encounters a mysterious married woman named Keiko, who gets his creative juices flowing again, but…

Satoshi Miki

Ryo Narita, Atsuko Maeda, Seiji Rokkaku, Yuki Katayama, Ryo Iwamatsu, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Eri Fuse, Yuya Matsuura, BIGZAM, Sawako Fujima, Yurie Oda, Tōru Kageyama, Sharar Lazima

tt22775702