IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 370 users

Diterbitkan 10 April 1998

Oleh mamat

Counter Measures (1998)

US Navy medical officer Jake Fuller is assigned to a goodwill visit aboard a Russian submarine. But he and his companion, Lt. Swain, end up alone among terrorists, who have taken over the submarine and threaten to fire its nuclear weapons.

Fred Olen Ray

Michael Dudikoff, James Horan, Alexander Keith, Scott Marlowe, Lada Boder, Robert Donavan, Rick Cramer, Tracy Brooks Swope, Francine York, Robert F. Lyons

tt0150209