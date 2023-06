IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 52 users

Diterbitkan 23 June 2018

Oleh mamat

Cute Devil (2018)

A man who’s having an affair with one of his employees gets his penis cut off by the womans husband while she’s watching. This case is big news and a man who claim to be a journalist begin to follow and talking to the wife, convinced that she’s a completely innocent bystander.

Hisayasu Satô, Yozo Tainaka

Nana Nanaumi, Takashi Hagino, Tatsumi Shiga, Yusuke Sugiyama, Keita Kanegae, Chihiro Goto, Sayaka Shimura, Mana Minamihisamatsu, Akira Nishii

