Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dancer (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
David LaChapelle,
Galina Ivanovna,
Galyna Polunina,
Igor Zelensky,
Jade Hale-christofi,
Julie Kavanagh,
Larysa Lavrikova,
Salvatore Scalzo,
Sergei Polunin,
Valentino Zucchetti
Sutradara
Steven Cantor
Genre
Biography,
Documentary
IMDb
7.8/
10from
3,092users
Diterbitkan
16 September 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Dancer (2016)
Sergei Polunin is a breathtaking ballet talent who questions his existence and his commitment to dance just as he is about to become a legend.
Steven Cantor
Sergei Polunin, Jade Hale-Christofi, Galyna Polunina, Vladymyr Polunin, Valentino Zucchetti, Igor Zelensky, Galina Ivanovna, David LaChapelle, Larysa Lavrikova, Valia Polunina, Salvatore Scalzo, Julie Kavanagh
tt5097070