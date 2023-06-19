Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Delia’s Gone (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Adam Moryto,
Alex Farquhar,
Billy MacLellan,
Darren W. Marynuk,
Genelle Williams,
Graham Abbey,
Hamza Haq,
Helen Kozlowski,
Jordan Todosey,
Kate Moyer
Sutradara
Robert Budreau
IMDb
4.8/
10from
416users
Diterbitkan
19 August 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Delia’s Gone (2022)
Living with an intellectual disability, Louis is wrongfully accused of the murder of his sister Delia and sentenced to 5 years in prison. Upon release, he is visited by one of the last men to see her alive who implies there is more to her killing than meets the eye. Armed with this new information, Louis embarks on a personal mission to find who is responsible for Delia’s mysterious death.
Robert Budreau
Stephan James, Marisa Tomei, Paul Walter Hauser, Travis Fimmel, Genelle Williams, Hamza Haq, Jordan Todosey, Darren W. Marynuk, Kelly Boegel, Kate Moyer, Billy MacLellan, Phoenix Ellis, Graham Abbey, Michelle Giroux, Adam Moryto, Helen Kozlowski, Alex Farquhar
tt11513710