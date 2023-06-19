IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 166 users

Finding Faith (2013)

The Garretts are the envy of most families in their small town. But when their 14-year-old daughter falls victim to a skillful online predator, the family’s strength is tested as they search with Sherriff Brown and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to find their missing child.

Justin Rossbacher

Erik Estrada, Jamie Watson, Stephanie Bettcher, Timothy E. Goodwin

