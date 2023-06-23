  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  Gaga for Dada: The Original Art Rebels (2016)

WEBRip

Uk

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

23

users

21 September 2016

LIN

Gaga for Dada: The Original Art Rebels (2016)

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the surreal art movement, comedian Jim Moir (a.k.a. Vic Reeves) presents this documentary exploring the history of Dadism and the lasting influence it has had on himself and others.
Simon Lloyd
Vic Reeves, Neville Brody, Martin Creed, Terry Gilliam, Armando Iannucci, Michael Landy, Adrian Notz, Cornelia Parker, Arthur Smith, David Bowie, Tracey Emin, Bob Mortimer

Juni 23, 2023 3:07 pm

