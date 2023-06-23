IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 23 users

Gaga for Dada: The Original Art Rebels (2016)

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the surreal art movement, comedian Jim Moir (a.k.a. Vic Reeves) presents this documentary exploring the history of Dadism and the lasting influence it has had on himself and others.

Simon Lloyd

Vic Reeves, Neville Brody, Martin Creed, Terry Gilliam, Armando Iannucci, Michael Landy, Adrian Notz, Cornelia Parker, Arthur Smith, David Bowie, Tracey Emin, Bob Mortimer

