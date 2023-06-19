  1. Home
Kualitas

Negara

Bintang film

Sutradara

Genre

IMDb

3.8

/

10

from

275

users

Diterbitkan

12 January 2023

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Ghoster (2023)

When a mysterious letter appears on the day they are being evicted, Elizabeth and her father can’t believe their luck to discover they’ve inherited Echoville Manor, a sprawling, thirty-seven room estate. Upon arriving, Elizabeth finds that the mansion is inhabited by the world’s cutest spirit, Ghoster, who has been trapped within a mirrored prison there for fifty years. Together, they must uncover the secrets to Echoville to free Ghoster before the nefarious Yuto captures her soul as well in his quest for immortality.
Ryan Bellgardt
Sophie Proctor, Josh Escayg, J.R. Brown, Rachel G. Whittle

Diterbitkan

Juni 20, 2023 5:38 am

Durasi

