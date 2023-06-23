  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

137

users

Diterbitkan

31 October 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Got My Hustle Up (2018)

Got My Hustle Up is about a young man forced to grow up quickly after his father is killed. Growing up fast in Dayton, OH he’s surrounded by violence and the drug life. He wants to be a good father to his son but struggles to support him on his salary as a pest control technician. Jason and his partner Boo Pac find themselves dealing with crazy customers and a crooked boss. Eventually he’s face to face with the man responsible for his father’s death. Jason wonders if the gaining money, power and respect are worth more than loyalty to his father.
Jason Dbks Hampton, Peso Mula
Jamal Woolard, Murda Pain, Jason Dbks Hampton, Bambi Johnson, Michael Blackson, Double Dose Twins, Anthony McLemore, Teona Miller, Boo Pac, Ceo Peso, Tom Smedley

Diterbitkan

Juni 23, 2023 3:12 pm

Durasi

