WEBRip

Usa

5.1

10

46

24 July 2022

LIN

Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas (2022)

After a surfer dies off Morro Bay, Calif., on Christmas Eve, shark attack investigators Ralph Collier and Brandon McMillan use forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts to identify the suspected killer: an 18-foot great white.
Tony Sacco
Ralph Collier, Ralph Collier, Jason Hildebrandt

Juni 23, 2023 3:13 pm

