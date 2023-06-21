IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 182 users

21 February 2014

Oleh LIN

Haunted House on Sorority Row (2014)

A fledgling sorority has just purchased their new home, but the inexpensive beat up house has a history no one could imagine. Now as they move in and continue their college lives something evil is making itself known by affecting their minds… and bodies.

Henrique Couto

Joni Durian, Erin R. Ryan, Mike Hilinski, Brandi Baird, Tara Clark, Haley Madison, Marylee Osborne, Eric Widing, Rachel Ritter, Chandra McCracken, Rachael Redolfi, Joe Kidd, Tonjia Atomic, Iabou Windimere

