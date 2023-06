IMDb 5 / 10 from 73 users

Diterbitkan 26 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Haunted Valley (2022)

A young man and his family encounter one of the many spirits that lurk throughout the Rio Grande Valley. He and his family must confront the evil head-on in effort to be freed from its grip.

Juan Daniel Zavaleta

Giahiza Ann, Melody A. Hernandez, Gabriel Aaron Zavaleta, Yvonne Tovar, Levi Zavaleta, Abigail Zavaleta, Suzette Iracheta

tt23173132