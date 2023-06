IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,555 users

Diterbitkan 14 December 2011

Oleh mamat

Headwinds (2011)

Sarah tells Paul that she wants out of their marriage; the next day she disappears. A year later and Paul along with their children return to his childhood town to start anew after the loss of his wife and their mother.

Jalil Lespert

Benoît Magimel, Isabelle Carré, Antoine Duléry, Bouli Lanners, Marie-Ange Casta, Audrey Tautou, Lubna Azabal

tt1730689