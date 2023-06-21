  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

44

users

Diterbitkan

21 May 2020

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (2020)

Experience the story of the airmen that seismically shifted the Allies fortunes during World War II, known as the Mighty Eighth Airforce. Featuring never before seen archival footage, ride in the cockpits of the planes that destroyed Hitler’s menacing Airforce; The Luftwaffe. They will fly dangerous missions, announcing their arrival into Germany with thousands of white vapor trails and dogfight with Nazi pilots, dropping bombs on the Reich. This is the Real True Story of the Mighty Eighth.
David Jakubovic
Bruce Kennedy, Rory Gilbert, Ryon Thomas

Diterbitkan

Juni 22, 2023 12:14 am

Durasi

