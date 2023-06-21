  1. Home
  Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (2022)

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

664

users

Diterbitkan

24 March 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (2022)

Features several ex-members of the church who share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, homophobia and financial and labor exploitation that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong.

Troy Dillinger, Michael G. Gabel, Marie Finch

Diterbitkan

Juni 22, 2023 12:22 am

Durasi

