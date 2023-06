IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 18,481 users

Diterbitkan 13 July 2022

Oleh mamat

Holy Spider (2022)

A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners.

Ali Abbasi, Tarik Afifi

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mehdi Bajestani, Arash Ashtiani, Forouzan Jamshidnejad, Sina Parvaneh, Nima Akbarpour, Sara Fazilat, Alice Rahimi, Ali Nazarian, Sima Seyed, Firouz Ageli, Farhad Faghih Habibi, Mesbah Taleb, Ariane Naziri, Majd Eid, Sohaib Qishta, Maryam Taleb, Salma Alabed

tt18550140