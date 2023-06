IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 672 users

Diterbitkan 10 May 1997

Oleh mamat

Lost Paradise (1997)

Kuki is a veteran newspaper reporter who has been shuffled off to a book-development branch and finds escape in an illicit relationship with Rinko. Together they find the passion no longer present in their marriages.

Yoshimitsu Morita

Koji Yakusho, Hitomi Kuroki, Akira Terao, Toshio Shiba, Tomoko Hoshino, Yoshino Kimura, Kazuya Kosaka, Morio Agata, Kenjirou Ishimaru, Chiaki Hara, Kumija Kim, Jun Murakami

tt0120120