IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 928 users

Diterbitkan 04 February 2017

Oleh mamat

Lupin the Third: Goemon’s Blood Spray (2017)

A yakuza boss hires Goemon Ishikawa, a modern day samurai, to protect him aboard his cruise ship casino. Everything goes sideways when the famous thief, Lupin the Third, tries to rob the vessel. Lupin’s being hunted by a powerful and mysterious man: the so called “Ghost of Bermuda.” With Goemon’s employer dead in the ensuing chaos, his honor is at stake, and the only way to preserve it is with blood. But this opponent is like no other, and to make things right, Goemon may need to sharpen not only his sword, but himself as well!

Takeshi Koike

Kanichi Kurita, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Miyuki Sawashiro, Daisuke Namikawa, Koichi Yamadera, Takaya Hashi, Atsuki Tani, Atsuo Hasegawa, Atsushi Miyauchi, Atsuyoshi Miyazaki, Hisao Egawa, Junji Iki, Kengo Tsujii, Kenji Kitamura, Kenji Yoshida, Kentaro Sakurai, Kosuke Sakaki, Masuo Amada, Misao Kobayashi, Miyuki Kobori, Naoto Tsuchiya, Shouta Sameshima, Takaaki Seki, Takayuki Sugo, Toshifumi Nakabayashi, Yu Seki, Yukari Watanabe

tt6047974