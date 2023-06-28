IMDb 4.0 / 10 from 27 users

Diterbitkan 08 October 2018

Oleh LIN

Mad Maxine: Frisky Road (2018)

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the Bone Warrior Mad Maxine travels the desert highways for fashion accessories to soothe her broken heart. Many will try to stop her, and many will fail. But the sexual roadblocks of a g-stringed biker gang and evil dictator Immortan Hoe may ultimately prove more tempting than a 30 percent discount on Christian Louboutin pumps.

Bob Bacchus

Olive Glass, Darian Caine, Sandra Sopranos, Tom C. Nicksson, Jackie Stevens, Autumn Bodell, PWilliam, Billy Brand

tt13253894