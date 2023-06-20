  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

11,607

users

Diterbitkan

25 November 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Me and Orson Welles (2009)

New York, 1937. A teenager hired to star in Orson Welles’ production of Julius Caesar becomes attracted to a career-driven production assistant.
Richard Linklater, Libbie Barr
Zac Efron, Christian McKay, Claire Danes, Ben Chaplin, Zoe Kazan, Eddie Marsan, Kelly Reilly, James Tupper, Leo Bill, Patrick Kennedy, Aidan McArdle, Al Weaver, Thomas Arnold, Megan Maczko, Jo McInnes, Iain McKee, Simon Nehan, Travis Oliver, Simon Lee Phillips, Daniel Tuite, Imogen Poots, Saskia Reeves, Shane James Bordas, Alessandro Giuggioli, Harry Macqueen, Rhodri Orders, Michael J. McEvoy, Garrick Hagon, Aaron Brown, Emily Allen, David Garbutt, Jay Irving, Steven Parry, Marlene Sidaway, Robert Wilfort, Michael Brandon, Nathan Osgood, Janie Dee, Eddi Reader, Jools Holland, Gilson Lavis, Dave Swift, Mark Flanagan, Fayyaz Virji, Michael Rose, Phil Veacock, Nick Lunt, Jason McDermid, John Young, Greg Bennett, Cris Blanco, Lexie Lambert, John Patten, Chris Wilson

Diterbitkan

Juni 20, 2023 5:56 pm

Durasi

