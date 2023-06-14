IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 356 users

Diterbitkan 27 November 2022

Oleh mamat

Mickey Saves Christmas (2022)

Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas.

David H. Brooks, Colin Blankenship

Bret Iwan, Kaitlyn Robrock, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo, Debra Wilson, Brock Powell, Camryn Grimes, Natalie Coughlin, Stella Edwards, David H. Kramer, Nick Kishiyama

