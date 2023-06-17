  1. Home
My Demon Within (2005)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

4.8

/

10

from

88

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

My Demon Within (2005)

Cyril Bass is a good-hearted loser that works in a thankless corporate job where everyone takes advantage of him. That is until he makes a deal with his own personal Demon to wreak havoc, give him revenge, fortune and popularity beyond his wildest dreams. When the comical yet bloodthirsty demon is let loose, a wave of bloodshed and gore is released. Harkens back to the wonderful 80’s monsterfests
Michael Su
Adam LeClair, Gary Kasper, Nadine Bernecker, Aaron Gaffey, Sharon Gardner, Chona Jason, Carl Darchuk

Diterbitkan

Juni 17, 2023 5:52 pm

Durasi

