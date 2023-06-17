IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 88 users

My Demon Within (2005)

Cyril Bass is a good-hearted loser that works in a thankless corporate job where everyone takes advantage of him. That is until he makes a deal with his own personal Demon to wreak havoc, give him revenge, fortune and popularity beyond his wildest dreams. When the comical yet bloodthirsty demon is let loose, a wave of bloodshed and gore is released. Harkens back to the wonderful 80’s monsterfests

Michael Su

Adam LeClair, Gary Kasper, Nadine Bernecker, Aaron Gaffey, Sharon Gardner, Chona Jason, Carl Darchuk

tt0432968