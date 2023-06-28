  1. Home
22 September 2013

Synopsis

My Revolutionary Mother (2013)

In his need for self-identity, a filmmaker confronts his mother, a former political activist in the Philippines, about his feelings of abandonment as a child.
Jethro Patalinghug
Jethro Patalinghug, Virginia Patalinghug

