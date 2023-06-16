Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nanny Surveillance (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam Huber,
Andrew Allen,
Cinta Laura Kiehl,
Claudia Giner,
Danielle Velling,
Davon Briggs,
Donna D'Errico,
Ethan Wilde,
H.C. Fletcher,
Jonathan Hoskins
Sutradara
Olumide Odebunmi
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
4.5/
10from
328users
Diterbitkan
15 July 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Nanny Surveillance (2018)
Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop.
Olumide Odebunmi
Adam Huber, Donna D’Errico, Cinta Laura Kiehl, Olivia Sembra, Talya Carroll, Steven Allerick, Sawandi Wilson, Tyler Alverson, Makayla Albright, Ethan Wilde, Nicolas Gamboa, H.C. Fletcher, Jonathan Hoskins, Danielle Velling, Winnie Zir-Oldak, Lane Tarr, Davon Briggs, Raya J. Thomason, Lucy Cruz, Andrew Allen, Claudia Giner, Kevin Bogel, Kristina Miller-Weston
tt8452572