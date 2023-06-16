IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 328 users

Diterbitkan 15 July 2018

Oleh mamat

Nanny Surveillance (2018)

Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop.

Olumide Odebunmi

Adam Huber, Donna D’Errico, Cinta Laura Kiehl, Olivia Sembra, Talya Carroll, Steven Allerick, Sawandi Wilson, Tyler Alverson, Makayla Albright, Ethan Wilde, Nicolas Gamboa, H.C. Fletcher, Jonathan Hoskins, Danielle Velling, Winnie Zir-Oldak, Lane Tarr, Davon Briggs, Raya J. Thomason, Lucy Cruz, Andrew Allen, Claudia Giner, Kevin Bogel, Kristina Miller-Weston

tt8452572