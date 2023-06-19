IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 321 users

Natural Enemies (1979)

Paul Steward, editor of a scientific journal, is a failed husband, a failed father, he considers his entire life a failure. His decision is made, there’s only one escape: to kill his family and himself. Professional interviews, trips on public transport, discussions with friends… A normal yet oppressive day unfolds.

Jeff Kanew

Hal Holbrook, Louise Fletcher, Peter Armstrong, Elizabeth Berridge, José Ferrer, Viveca Lindfors, Alisha Fontaine, Steve Austin, Jim Pappas, Ellen Barber, Viveca Lindfors, Patricia Elliott, June Berry, Alisha Fontaine, Patricia Mauceri, Michele O’Brien, Claire Reilly, Michael Sheehan

