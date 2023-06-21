Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Night Nurse (1931) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Barbara Stanwyck,
Ben Lyon,
Betty Jane Graham,
Blanche Friderici,
Charles Winninger,
Charlotte Merriam,
Clark Gable,
Edward Nugent,
Joan Blondell,
Marcia Mae Jones
Sutradara
William A. Wellman
IMDb
7.0/
10from
4,124users
Diterbitkan
16 July 1931
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Night Nurse (1931)
Lora Hart manages to land a job in a hospital as a trainee nurse. Upon completion of her training she goes to work as a night nurse for two small children who seem to be very sick, though something much more sinister is going on.
William A. Wellman
Barbara Stanwyck, Ben Lyon, Joan Blondell, Clark Gable, Blanche Friderici, Charlotte Merriam, Charles Winninger, Edward Nugent, Vera Lewis, Ralf Harolde, Walter McGrail, Betty Jane Graham, Marcia Mae Jones, Robert Allen
tt0022208