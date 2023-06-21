IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 4,124 users

Diterbitkan 16 July 1931

Night Nurse (1931)

Lora Hart manages to land a job in a hospital as a trainee nurse. Upon completion of her training she goes to work as a night nurse for two small children who seem to be very sick, though something much more sinister is going on.

William A. Wellman

Barbara Stanwyck, Ben Lyon, Joan Blondell, Clark Gable, Blanche Friderici, Charlotte Merriam, Charles Winninger, Edward Nugent, Vera Lewis, Ralf Harolde, Walter McGrail, Betty Jane Graham, Marcia Mae Jones, Robert Allen

tt0022208