Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nightmares in Precinct 7 (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Andy Hui,
Benny Li,
Celia Sze Lim-Tse,
Cheung Tat-Ming,
Chow Mei-Shing,
Eddie Kwan Lai-Kit,
Fei Pak,
Fennie Yuen,
Henry Fong Ping,
Horace Lee
Sutradara
Herman Yau
IMDb
6.1/
10from
89users
Diterbitkan
30 August 2001
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Nightmares in Precinct 7 (2001)
After a failed operation that leaves several cops dead or wounded Officer Fong Jing wakes up at the hospital and discovers that he can see ghosts.
Herman Yau
Andy Hui, Loletta Lee, Simon Lui, Cheung Tat-Ming, Fennie Yuen, Lam Suet, Monica Lo, Henry Fong Ping, Eddie Kwan Lai-Kit, William So, Horace Lee, Benny Li, Timothy Zao, Celia Sze Lim-Tse, Chow Mei-Shing, Fei Pak
tt0313403