Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nil by Mouth (1997) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

9,810

users

Diterbitkan

08 May 1997

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Nil by Mouth (1997)

The family of Raymond, his wife Val and her brother Billy live in working-class London district. Also in their family is Val and Billy’s mother Janet and grandmother Kath. Billy is a drug addict and Raymond kicks him out of the house, making him live on his own. Raymond is generally a rough and even violent person, and that leads to problems in the life of the family.
Gary Oldman, Daniel Toland, Mary Soan, Ken Tuohy, Finn McGrath
Ray Winstone, Kathy Burke, Charlie Creed-Miles, Laila Morse, Edna Doré, Chrissie Cotterill, Jon Morrison, Jamie Foreman, Steve Sweeney, Neil Maskell, Ronnie Fox, John Blundell, Sam Miller

Diterbitkan

Juni 13, 2023 5:38 pm

Durasi

