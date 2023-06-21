IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 173 users

No Risk, No Gain (1990)

As an advisor to a reknown U.S. casino and a prominent gambler, “Supreme” Ray has encountered many adventurous challenges in his career. When “Tiger Eye” Chiang challenges Ray to a gambling contest with him in Macau, Ray’s adventures begins again. In Hong Kong, Ray’s cousin introduces him to two friends, who end up cheating him and making off with all his money and belongings. The two swindlers then assume Ray’s identity and travel to Macau to participate in the card competition on his behalf.

Jimmy Heung, Taylor Wong

Andy Lau, Anthony Wong, Shing Fui-On, Natalis Chan, Alan Tam, Michelle Reis, Christine Ng, Chan Chung-Yung, May Lo Mei-Wei

tt0101011