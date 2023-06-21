IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 4,669 users

Not Safe for Work (2014)

Tom, a legal firm assistant, spots a suspicious man outside the court and follows him. Later, he gets trapped in a building with the same man who turns out to be a hitman.

Joe Johnston, Brenda K. Wachel

Max Minghella, Eloise Mumford, Michael Gladis, Molly Hagan, Tom Gallop, Christian Clemenson, Marina Black, Tim Griffin, Frankie J. Allison, JJ Feild, Dan Bakkedahl, Alejandro Patiño, Brandon Keener, Eme Ikwuakor, Jasper Salon, Christian Ijin Link, Julie Elizabeth Abeyta, Shashawnee Hall, Kirk Torgerson, Michael Raif Brizzolara

