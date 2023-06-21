IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 443 users

Diterbitkan 10 April 2009

Oleh mamat

Nun of That (2009)

Nun of That is an action-comedy that follows Sister Kelly Wrath as she transforms from a nun with a simple temper problem to a vengeful killer. After being gunned down in an alley, she ascends to heaven to receive training from some of the great figures of religious mythology (Moses, Gandhi, and Jesus himself). She is then set back to Earth to join the other members of the Order of the Black Habit, a group of supernatural vigilante nuns as they seek revenge against the mob.

Richard Griffin

Sarah Nicklin, Alexandra Cipolla, Shanette Wilson, Rich Tretheway, Brandon Luis Aponte, Michael Reed, Debbie Rochon, Lloyd Kaufman, Ruth Sullivan, Peter Morse, Lilith Astaroth, Jim Powers

tt1385949