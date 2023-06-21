Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nun of That (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alexandra Cipolla,
Brandon Luis Aponte,
Debbie Rochon,
Jim Powers,
Lilith Astaroth,
Lloyd Kaufman,
Michael Reed,
Peter Morse,
Rich Tretheway,
Ruth Sullivan
Sutradara
Richard Griffin
IMDb
5.0/
10from
443users
Diterbitkan
10 April 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Nun of That (2009)
Nun of That is an action-comedy that follows Sister Kelly Wrath as she transforms from a nun with a simple temper problem to a vengeful killer. After being gunned down in an alley, she ascends to heaven to receive training from some of the great figures of religious mythology (Moses, Gandhi, and Jesus himself). She is then set back to Earth to join the other members of the Order of the Black Habit, a group of supernatural vigilante nuns as they seek revenge against the mob.
Richard Griffin
Sarah Nicklin, Alexandra Cipolla, Shanette Wilson, Rich Tretheway, Brandon Luis Aponte, Michael Reed, Debbie Rochon, Lloyd Kaufman, Ruth Sullivan, Peter Morse, Lilith Astaroth, Jim Powers
tt1385949