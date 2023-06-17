Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pray the Devil Back to Hell (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Asatu Bah Kenneth,
Etty Weah,
Etweda Cooper,
Janet Johnson Bryant,
Leymah Gbowee,
Vaiba Flomo
Sutradara
Gini Reticker
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.5/
10from
561users
Diterbitkan
07 November 2008
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Pray the Devil Back to Hell (2008)
Pray the Devil Back to Hell chronicles the remarkable story of the Liberian women who came together to end a bloody civil war and bring peace to their shattered country.
