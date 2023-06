IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 1,420 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Putin’s Witnesses (2018)

Russian Federation, December 31, 1999. After President Boris Yeltsin’s unexpected resignation, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin becomes acting president of the country. From that day and for a year, Vitaly Mansky’s camera documented Putin’s rise to power. The story of a privileged witness. The harsh explanation of the reason why politics is the art of possibility of achieving the best with the support of many, but also of giving the worst in return.

Vitaly Mansky

Vitaly Mansky, Boris Nemtsov, Vladimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin, Mikhail Gorbachev, Naina Yeltsina, Tatyana Yumasheva, Vera Dmitrievna Gurevich, Anatoly Chubais, Dmitry Medvedev, Elena Okulova, Gleb Pavlovsky, Ivan Okulov, Ksenia Ponomaryova, Lyudmila Putina, Mikhail Kasyanov, Mikhail Lesin, Nikita Mikhalkov, Tony Blair, Valentin Yumashev, Vladislav Surkov

tt8647924