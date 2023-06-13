IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 7,335 users

Diterbitkan 20 September 2008

Oleh mamat

Sauna (2008)

It is 1595. Brutal wars have just ended in an uneasy peace between Protestant Sweden and Orthodox Russia. We focus on the spiritual defeats of two conquered Finnish brothers, one a hardened near-psychopathic war hero, the other a gentle scientist in an age with no use for such men. They find themselves in the swampy interior, demarcating the new border with a unit of sadistic Russians.

Antti-Jussi Annila, Antti Lahtinen, Shakir Hafoudh

Ville Virtanen, Tommi Eronen, Viktor Klimenko, Rain Tolk, Kari Ketonen, Sonja Petäjäjärvi, Vilhelmiina Virkkunen, Taisto Reimaluoto, Ismo Kallio, Kati Outinen, Dick Idman, Ivo Kubečka, Elena Leeve, Elena Spirina, Peter Holmlund, Asko Vainio, Timo Halonen, Eero Jaakkola, Aleksei Kettunen, Juha Linna, Stefano Pallanza, Antti Eskola, Markku Salo, Heikki Tuomaala, Ari Wirta, Tarmo Leppänen, Kari Nurmi, Olavi Kari

tt1124394