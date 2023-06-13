Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sauna (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Czech Republic
Bintang film
Aleksei Kettunen,
Antti Eskola,
Ari Wirta,
Asko Vainio,
Dick Idman,
Eero Jaakkola,
Elena Leeve,
Elena Spirina,
Heikki Tuomaala,
Ismo Kallio
IMDb
6.2/
10from
7,335users
Diterbitkan
20 September 2008
Oleh
Synopsis
Sauna (2008)
It is 1595. Brutal wars have just ended in an uneasy peace between Protestant Sweden and Orthodox Russia. We focus on the spiritual defeats of two conquered Finnish brothers, one a hardened near-psychopathic war hero, the other a gentle scientist in an age with no use for such men. They find themselves in the swampy interior, demarcating the new border with a unit of sadistic Russians.
Antti-Jussi Annila, Antti Lahtinen, Shakir Hafoudh
Ville Virtanen, Tommi Eronen, Viktor Klimenko, Rain Tolk, Kari Ketonen, Sonja Petäjäjärvi, Vilhelmiina Virkkunen, Taisto Reimaluoto, Ismo Kallio, Kati Outinen, Dick Idman, Ivo Kubečka, Elena Leeve, Elena Spirina, Peter Holmlund, Asko Vainio, Timo Halonen, Eero Jaakkola, Aleksei Kettunen, Juha Linna, Stefano Pallanza, Antti Eskola, Markku Salo, Heikki Tuomaala, Ari Wirta, Tarmo Leppänen, Kari Nurmi, Olavi Kari
tt1124394