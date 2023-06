IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 11,360 users

Shall We Dance? (1996)

A bored Japanese accountant sees a beautiful woman in the window of a ballroom dance studio. He secretly starts taking dancing lessons to be near her, and then over time discovers how much he loves ballroom dancing. His wife, meanwhile, has hired a private detective to find out why he has started coming home late smelling of perfume.

Masayuki Suo

Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari, Naoto Takenaka, Eri Watanabe, Akira Emoto, Yuu Tokui, Hiromasa Taguchi, Reiko Kusamura, Hideko Hara, Hiroshi Miyasaka, Kunihiko Ida, Amie Toujou, Ayano Nakamura, Tomiko Ishii, Katsunari Mineno, Shûichirô Moriyama, Kyōko Kagawa, Maki Kawamura, Mari Nishino, Koichi Ueda, Masahiro Motoki, Ren Osugi, Yudai Ishiyama, Paradise Yamamoto, Misa Shimizu, Hirotaro Honda, Masaaki Takarai, Goro Kataoka

