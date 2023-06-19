  1. Home
  2. Drama
  Sicario (1994)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Venezuela

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

434

users

Diterbitkan

20 July 1994

Oleh

Synopsis

Sicario (1994)

Jairo is a teenager living in a marginal world, in a neighborhood full of drugs and assaults. Tired of poverty and his family hell, he is forced to resort to violence. He thinks his only way out of misery through the world of crime, so he decides to participate in an assault to get money with which to regain their dignity.
José Ramón Novoa, Belén Orsini
Laureano Olivares, Gledys Ibarra, Pedro Lander, Hermán Gil, Eva Mondolfi, William Moreno, Paco Hernández, Hugo Márquez, Tatiana Padrón, Alberto Rowinsky

Diterbitkan

Juni 19, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

