Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Ecaterina Gramaticu,
Florentina Elena Pop,
Georg Friedrich,
Gianni Gramaticu,
Hans-Michael Rehberg,
Marius Ignat,
Octavian-Nicolae Cocis
Sutradara
Ulrich Seidl
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.5/
10from
169users
Diterbitkan
24 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Sparta (2023)
Ewald moved to Romania years ago. Now in his 40s, he seeks a fresh start. Leaving his girlfriend, he moves to the hinterland. With young boys from the area, he transforms a decaying school into a fortress. The children enjoy a new, carefree existence. But the distrust of the villagers is soon awoken. And Ewald is forced to confront a truth he has long suppressed. Sparta is the brother film to Rimini, and the conclusion of Ulrich Seidl’s diptych about the inescapability of the past and the pain of finding yourself.
