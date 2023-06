IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 2,066 users

Diterbitkan 26 April 1967

Oleh mamat

The 25th Hour (1967)

A Romanian peasant fights to get back to his family after he’s imprisoned by the Nazis.The picture is based on real events. It includes Hungary’s government in collaboration with the Nazis, the encroachment of Romania by Stalin’s troopers, and other happenings.

Henri Verneuil

Anthony Quinn, Serge Reggiani, Virna Lisi, Grégoire Aslan, Jacques Marin, Françoise Rosay, Paul Pavel, Jacques Préboist, Jean Desailly, Michael Redgrave, Marcel Dalio, Marius Goring, Hénia Suchar, Olga Schoberová, Albert Rémy, David Sumner

tt0062445