  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Korea

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

483

users

Diterbitkan

10 September 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

On the night of April 8, 1997, an innocent college student was brutally murdered in a burger shop washroom for no apparent reason. 2 Korean-American teenagers are brought for questioning and are charged with murder and possession of lethal weapon and withholding evidence. Neither is remorseful for their heinous crimes and blames each other for the killing.
Hong Ki-seon
Jung Jin-young, Jang Keun-suk, Shin Seung-hwan, Oh Gwang-rok, Ko Chang-seok, Song Joong-ki, Choi Il-hwa, Jin Kyung, Lee Eung-jae, Kim Joong-ki, Song Young-chang, Park Seo-yeon

Diterbitkan

Juni 14, 2023 3:05 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Bioskop 21 The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Bioskop Online The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Bioskop168 The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

BioskopKeren The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Cinemaindo The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Download The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Download Film The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Download Movie The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

Layar Kaca 21 The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share