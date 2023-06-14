IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 483 users

The Case of Itaewon Homicide (2009)

On the night of April 8, 1997, an innocent college student was brutally murdered in a burger shop washroom for no apparent reason. 2 Korean-American teenagers are brought for questioning and are charged with murder and possession of lethal weapon and withholding evidence. Neither is remorseful for their heinous crimes and blames each other for the killing.

Hong Ki-seon

Jung Jin-young, Jang Keun-suk, Shin Seung-hwan, Oh Gwang-rok, Ko Chang-seok, Song Joong-ki, Choi Il-hwa, Jin Kyung, Lee Eung-jae, Kim Joong-ki, Song Young-chang, Park Seo-yeon

