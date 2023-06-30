IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 95 users

Diterbitkan 10 November 2006

Oleh mamat

The Citrillo’s Turn (2006)

1903, before the Revolution The Citrillos Turns is a pulque bar in Mexico City, in which beings with no present or future gather to drink their lives away and tell stories of the dead and apparitions. Thus is woven a story of real passions love, betrayal, jealousy, pillage- in an atmosphere of drunkenness and hallucination.

Felipe Cazals

Damián Alcázar, José María Yázpik, Vanessa Bauche, Giovanna Zacarías, Mario Zaragoza, Jorge Zárate, Pedro Altamirano, Alfredo Barrera, Araceli Castro, Carlos Cobos, Luis Estudiante, Enrique Garcia, Diego Antonio González, Guillermo Hernández, Lina Hernández, José Sergio Jiménez, Alfonso Magaldy, José Carlos Navarrete García, Luis Reyes, Noemí Rodriguez Vidal, Ivonne Solares, Liliana Sánchez, Manuel Sánchez, Paula Ramirez Vargas

tt0437538